Anfernee Simons Injury: Dealing with fractured wrist

Simons has been diagnosed with a fractured left wrist, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Simons doesn't have a clear timetable for a return, and the expectation is that he'll return to action once the pain subsides. The sharpshooter re-aggravated an injury he dealt with during training camp this past fall, which cost him around 10 days. With Simons likely to miss at least Chicago's next two games, Tre Jones and Collin Sexton have an opportunity to seize a more pronounced role.