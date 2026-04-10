Anfernee Simons Injury: Done for season

Simons (wrist) will not play in Chicago's final two games of the regular season, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Simons' season will officially come to an end as he continues to recover from a fractured left wrist that has kept him sidelined since Feb. 21. Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed Friday that Simons-along with Josh Giddey, Guerschon Yabusele, Nick Richards, and Jalen Smith-will be held out for the Bulls' final two matchups against the Magic and Mavericks. With Simons officially shut down for the weekend, Collin Sexton (finger) and Rob Dillingham will continue to handle increased workloads in the backcourt to close out the campaign.