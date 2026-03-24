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Anfernee Simons Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Simons is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a fractured left wrist.

It doesn't appear Simons, who has been sidelined since Feb. 21, is quite yet ready to return to the floor. His expected absence should continue to allow Tre Jones to play a prominent role in the Chicago backcourt Wednesday.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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