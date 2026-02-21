Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Exits early Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 12:21pm

Simons won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left wrist injury.

After starting in each of his first five appearances with the Bulls, Simons was moved to the bench for Saturday's contest. He provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 13 minutes before sustaining the wrist injury and being ruled out for the second half of the game. The Bulls will further evaluate him before providing additional word on the extent of the injury, but Simons would appear to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago