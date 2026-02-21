Anfernee Simons Injury: Exits early Saturday
Simons won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left wrist injury.
After starting in each of his first five appearances with the Bulls, Simons was moved to the bench for Saturday's contest. He provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 13 minutes before sustaining the wrist injury and being ruled out for the second half of the game. The Bulls will further evaluate him before providing additional word on the extent of the injury, but Simons would appear to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1716 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 517 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More