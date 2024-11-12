Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 7:29pm

Simons went back to the locker room in the first quarter with an apparent right hand injury, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Portland's medical staff appeared to check Simons' right hand before he went back to the locker room early in the matchup. If the 25-year-old is unable to return, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton are candidates for an increased role the rest of the way.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now