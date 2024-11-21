Fantasy Basketball
Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 6:47am

Simons is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets with a right hand sprain.

Simons had missed Portland's last three games with an illness, but it's a new issue that's threatening his availability for the front end of a back-to-back set in Houston. If the 25-year-old is unable to make his return to game action Friday, Dalano Banton will likely receive an increased role with Scoot Henderson (quadricep) also deemed questionable.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
