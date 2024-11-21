Anfernee Simons Injury: Iffy for Friday

Simons is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets with a right hand sprain.

Simons had missed Portland's last three games with an illness, but it's a new issue that's threatening his availability for the front end of a back-to-back set in Houston. If the 25-year-old is unable to make his return to game action Friday, Dalano Banton will likely receive an increased role with Scoot Henderson (quadricep) also deemed questionable.