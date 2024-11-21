Anfernee Simons Injury: Iffy for Friday
Simons is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets with a right hand sprain.
Simons had missed Portland's last three games with an illness, but it's a new issue that's threatening his availability for the front end of a back-to-back set in Houston. If the 25-year-old is unable to make his return to game action Friday, Dalano Banton will likely receive an increased role with Scoot Henderson (quadricep) also deemed questionable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now