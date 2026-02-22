Anfernee Simons Injury: Not playing Sunday

Simons has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a left wrist sprain.

Simons injured the during the second quarter of Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons and was unable to return for the second half of the contest. He will be held out for the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back set, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Hornets. With Jaden Ivey (knee) also sidelined, Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham and Tre Jones could all see a little extra run off the bench behind backcourt starters Josh Giddey and Isaac Okoro.