Anfernee Simons Injury: Not playing Sunday
Simons has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a left wrist sprain.
Simons injured the during the second quarter of Saturday's 126-110 loss to the Pistons and was unable to return for the second half of the contest. He will be held out for the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back set, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Hornets. With Jaden Ivey (knee) also sidelined, Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham and Tre Jones could all see a little extra run off the bench behind backcourt starters Josh Giddey and Isaac Okoro.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1716 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 517 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More