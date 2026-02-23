Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Out again for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 1:58pm

Simons (wrist) will not play Tuesday against Charlotte.

Simons suffered a wrist injury Saturday against the Pistons and didn't play Sunday versus the Knicks. He can be considered day-to-day until the Bulls release an update on the severity of the injury. With this news, Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham and Tre Jones could see increased roles Tuesday.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
