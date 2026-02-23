Anfernee Simons Injury: Out again for Tuesday
Simons (wrist) will not play Tuesday against Charlotte.
Simons suffered a wrist injury Saturday against the Pistons and didn't play Sunday versus the Knicks. He can be considered day-to-day until the Bulls release an update on the severity of the injury. With this news, Collin Sexton, Rob Dillingham and Tre Jones could see increased roles Tuesday.
