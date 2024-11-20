Fantasy Basketball
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City.

Simons' next opportunity to take the court comes in a back-to-back set versus Houston on Friday and Saturday, although such scheduling is not conducive to a player looking to return from an illness/breathing issue. Toumani Camara has been heavily leaned on across Portland's last three games, playing no fewer than 35 minutes in each. Dalano Banton has also logged at least 24 minutes in each contest over that span.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
