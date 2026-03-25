Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Simons (wrist) will remain on the inactive list for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

This will be Simons' 15th consecutive game on the sidelines, and with Friday's match in Oklahoma City being the first of a back-to-back, it seems unlikely he'll be able to return for that one. Tre Jones should continue to see quality minutes with Simons unavailable.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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