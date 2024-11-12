Anfernee Simons Injury: Out for remainder of game

Simons will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a chest injury.

Simons tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest early. Although initial reports view Simons' injury as a hand issue, it now appears to be a chest issue. The 25-year-old guard's status for Wednesday's rematch with Minnesota is uncertain.