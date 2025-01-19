Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Simons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls with an elbow strain, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

This is a big concern for Simons' fantasy managers, as this game is the second leg of a back-to-back set. Plus, the Trail Blazers aren't exactly in a position to push their players at less than 100 percent. If Simons is unable to play, Scoot Henderson could be looking at a lot of usage Sunday evening.