Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Simons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls with an elbow strain, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

This is a big concern for Simons' fantasy managers, as this game is the second leg of a back-to-back set. Plus, the Trail Blazers aren't exactly in a position to push their players at less than 100 percent. If Simons is unable to play, Scoot Henderson could be looking at a lot of usage Sunday evening.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
