Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 2:36pm

Simons (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

After taking a hard fall in Tuesday's win over Miami, Simons is dealing with lower back soreness that's jeopardizing his status for Thursday's tough matchup against Orlando. If the star guard is unable to suit up for the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton would be in line to take on more prominent roles in Portland's rotation.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
