Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Simons (elbow) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.

Simons missed the second leg of Portland's back-to-back set Sunday against the Bulls, and the guard remains day-to-day. If Simons is unable to suit up, Scoot Henderson will likely remain heavily involved -- Henderson put up 25 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and three triples across 38 minutes Sunday.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now