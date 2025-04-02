Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Questionable to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 2:28pm

Simons (forearm) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Simons missed the win over the Hawks on Tuesday due to a forearm contusion, but the injury shouldn't keep him sidelined for an extended stretch. However, if Simons isn't ready to return Thursday, Dalano Banton could be in line to see more minutes since Scoot Henderson (concussion) remains out.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now