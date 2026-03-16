Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Re-evaluated in 10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Simons (wrist) will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the Bulls announced Monday.

Simons is making progress since suffering a wrist fracture back on Feb. 24. Based on this update, the earliest possible return for Simons would be March 27 against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey (knee) will be re-evaluated in one week.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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