Anfernee Simons Injury: Re-evaluated in 10 days
Simons (wrist) will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the Bulls announced Monday.
Simons is making progress since suffering a wrist fracture back on Feb. 24. Based on this update, the earliest possible return for Simons would be March 27 against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey (knee) will be re-evaluated in one week.
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