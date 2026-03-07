Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Remains out for Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Simons (wrist) will not play Sunday against the Kings.

Simons was diagnosed with a fractured wrist back on Feb. 24 and there's been no indication that he's getting closer to a return.

