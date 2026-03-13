Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Remains out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 12:57pm

Simons (wrist) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Simons will be sidelined for a 10th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Grizzlies, but he should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Bulls provide an update on his status.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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