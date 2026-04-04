Anfernee Simons Injury: Remains out Sunday

Simons (wrist) remains out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Simons hasn't played since the 126-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 21. With only five games remaining before the Bulls wrap up the 2025-26 campaign, Simons may have already played his final game of the season. While the 26-year-old remains on the shelf, Collin Sexton and Rob Dillingham should continue to absorb most of the backcourt minutes from off the bench.