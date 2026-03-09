Anfernee Simons Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Simons (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Simons continues to miss time while on the mend from a left wrist fracture. He should be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers until further notice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More