Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Simons (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Simons continues to miss time while on the mend from a left wrist fracture. He should be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers until further notice.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago