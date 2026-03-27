Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:52am

Simons (wrist) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Simons was previously listed as doubtful and hasn't seen the floor since Feb. 21. His next chance to play comes Saturday against Memphis.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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