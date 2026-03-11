Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Simons will miss a ninth consecutive contest due to a left wrist fracture. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers, though it doesn't seem like a return is imminent.

