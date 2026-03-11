Anfernee Simons Injury: Still sidelined
Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Simons will miss a ninth consecutive contest due to a left wrist fracture. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers, though it doesn't seem like a return is imminent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 83 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2613 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2217 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1128 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More