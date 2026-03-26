Anfernee Simons Injury: Unlikely to play vs. OKC
Simons (wrist) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Simons hasn't take the court since Feb. 21 while recovering from a fractured left wrist. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Saturday in Memphis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More