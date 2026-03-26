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Anfernee Simons Injury: Unlikely to play vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 2:38pm

Simons (wrist) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Simons hasn't take the court since Feb. 21 while recovering from a fractured left wrist. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Saturday in Memphis.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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