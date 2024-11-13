Anfernee Simons Injury: Will not play Wednesday
Simons (illness) will not play Wednesday versus Minnesota.
Simons became visibly shaken in the first quarter of Monday's contest versus Minnesota, dropping to a squat and appearing to be disoriented while standing on the perimeter mid-play. Simons is set to undergo further testing, but coach Chauncey Billups expects Simons to be fine. His next opportunity to take the court would come Sunday versus Atlanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now