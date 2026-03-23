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Anfernee Simons Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:25am

Simons (wrist) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Simons, who has been out since Feb. 21 with a fractured left wrist, will not return for this contest, but he's getting closer and is officially considered day-to-day. His next chance to return comes Wednesday against the 76ers.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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