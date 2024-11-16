Fantasy Basketball
Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Simons experienced shortness of breath during the Trail Blazers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. He was able to return to practice Saturday, but he'll be held out for a second straight game, and his next chance to suit up will be against the Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Scoot Henderson should make his second straight start with Simons sidelined Sunday.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers

