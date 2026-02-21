Anfernee Simons Injury: Won't return Saturday
Simons won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left wrist injury.
Simons came off the bench for the first time since joining Chicago, and he won't be able to finish the game as a result of the injury that took him out of the contest in the second quarter. This left wrist problem also puts his status for Sunday's game against the Magic in jeopardy. Simons finished Saturday's contest with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across 13 minutes.
