Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons Injury: Working through forearm soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 2:18pm

Simons (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Simons put together a 20-point performance in Thursday's loss to the Kings, but he looks to have tweaked his right forearm in the process. With Scoot Henderson (concussion) already ruled out, Dalano Banton would be in line to see a significant uptick in playing time if Simons is also unable to play Sunday. Simons has averaged 22.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 34.1 minutes per game since the beginning of March.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
