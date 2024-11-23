Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons News: Available to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Simons (hand) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Simons will be ready to suit up for the second half of this back-to-back set against the Rockets. The star guard played through a sprained right hand Saturday and was limited to just eight points across 21 minutes. Even though Simons remains a key player for the Blazers on offense, he's recorded single-digit points in his last three appearances dating back to Nov. 10.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now