Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons News: Erupts for 30 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Simons contributed 30 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to San Antonio.

The veteran guard tied his season high in scoring, matching the 30 he put up against the Pacers on Nov. 27. Simons has produced at least 14 points in seven of 10 games since returning from a sprained hand, averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
