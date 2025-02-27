Anfernee Simons News: Goes for 16 points

Simons had 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Wizards.

Simons didn't have his best performance from a shooting perspective in Wednesday's win, but he still delivered a solid stat line across the board. This was the eighth time across his last nine outings in which Simons has surpassed the 15-point plateau, averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in that stretch.