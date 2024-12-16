Anfernee Simons News: Goes for 20 points Sunday
Simons racked up 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 loss to the Suns.
Simons has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games just four times this season, so the lack of consistency conspires a bit against his fantasy upside. That said, he has the green light to shoot from everywhere as one of the Blazers' go-to offensive options. Simons has been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, averaging 20.4 points per game across his last eight appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now