Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons News: Goes scoreless Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 11:02am

Simons racked up zero points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Clippers.

Simons had a woeful showing Thursday and finished scoreless for the first time this season, although it's worth noting this was his eighth game below double-digit points. His shooting woes have been impossible to hide lately, as Simons has made just 33.3 percent of his shots from the floor over his last four appearances.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
