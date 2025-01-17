Anfernee Simons News: Goes scoreless Thursday
Simons racked up zero points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Clippers.
Simons had a woeful showing Thursday and finished scoreless for the first time this season, although it's worth noting this was his eighth game below double-digit points. His shooting woes have been impossible to hide lately, as Simons has made just 33.3 percent of his shots from the floor over his last four appearances.
