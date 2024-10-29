Anfernee Simons News: Muted performance in loss

Simons logged 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss to the Kings.

Simons couldn't find his range Monday as Portland fell to 1-3 on the season. That's been the norm for Simons early on this campaign, as he's now shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 19.5 points, 4.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers through four games.