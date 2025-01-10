Anfernee Simons News: Nails four triples in loss

Simons produced 22 points (9-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Simons logged a team-high 37 minutes and tied with Shaedon Sharpe for the most points with 22 during Thursday's loss. Simons has seen a slight reduction in his offensive output this season, averaging 18.6 points per contest compared to 22.6 in 2023-24. This is mostly due to the 25-year-old guard playing 2.5 minutes per game less, as well as shooting just 35.8 percent from three compared to 38.5 percent last year.