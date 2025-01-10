Anfernee Simons News: Nails four triples in loss
Simons produced 22 points (9-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Mavericks.
Simons logged a team-high 37 minutes and tied with Shaedon Sharpe for the most points with 22 during Thursday's loss. Simons has seen a slight reduction in his offensive output this season, averaging 18.6 points per contest compared to 22.6 in 2023-24. This is mostly due to the 25-year-old guard playing 2.5 minutes per game less, as well as shooting just 35.8 percent from three compared to 38.5 percent last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now