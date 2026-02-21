Anfernee Simons News: Not starting Saturday
Simons is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Simons will head to the bench since the Bulls will be tweaking their first, and Guershon Yabusele will move to the first unit as a result of this change. Simons is averaging 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his first five games with Chicago since being traded from Boston before the deadline. This will be the first time he comes off the bench as a Bulls player.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1715 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 516 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anfernee Simons See More