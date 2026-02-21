Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Simons is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Simons will head to the bench since the Bulls will be tweaking their first, and Guershon Yabusele will move to the first unit as a result of this change. Simons is averaging 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in his first five games with Chicago since being traded from Boston before the deadline. This will be the first time he comes off the bench as a Bulls player.

