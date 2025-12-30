After averaging 10.7 points per game on 34.5 percent shooting from the field in his previous three appearances, Simons reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Nov. 23. The 26-year-old guard also led the second unit in assists while dishing out four dimes, which he hadn't done since Nov. 26 before Tuesday's contest. Simons has scored in double figures in four of his last five outings, averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game over that stretch.