Anfernee Simons News: Plays hero role Saturday

Simons posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-98 victory over the Rockets.

Aside from leading the Trail Blazers in scoring Saturday, Simons came through when Portland needed him the most and drained a huge three when the game was tied late in the fourth quarter. Perhaps more importantly, Simons showed the right hand sprain he's dealing with didn't bother him. That should represent a huge boost for his availability in future contests.