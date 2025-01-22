Anfernee Simons News: Plays well in return

Simons had 24 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 win over the Heat.

After missing Portland's previous contest due to a right elbow strain, Simons was back in the starting lineup alongside Scoot Henderson. That is a backcourt combo that could stick in the short term with Shaedon Sharpe coming off the bench. January has been Simons' best month of the season so far with averages of 20.2 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 4.2 three-pointers on 44.0 percent shooting over his last 10 outings.