Anfernee Simons News: Poor shooting display Friday

Simons recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Friday's 127-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Simons was far from efficient in this 25-point blowout loss to the Timberwolves, ending the game with more field goal attempts than points scored -- making it the second time this happened over the last four games. Despite the shooting woes and the lack of efficiency that has seen Simons shoot a meager 38.9 percent from the field in his first nine games this season, he should remain the Trail Blazers' primary offensive weapon.