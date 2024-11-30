Anfernee Simons News: Pops for 21 against Kings

Simons ended with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 115-106 win over Sacramento.

The 25-year-old guard has delivered more than 20 points in three of the last four games, although Simons managed only five points in the fourth contest, and the nine dimes Friday were a season high. He missed three games earlier this month due to a sprained hand that he had attempted to play through, but since returning Simons has looked healthy, going 15-for-41 (36.6 percent) on three-point attempts over the last five games.