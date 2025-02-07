Anfernee Simons News: Pours in 30 against Kings

Simons chipped in a game-high 30 points (9-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 victory over Sacramento.

The 25-year-old guard tied his season high in made three-pointers while leading the Blazers to their sixth straight win. Since sitting out one game in mid-January due to back soreness, Simons has put together an impressive surge, averaging 20.0 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 threes and 3.0 boards over the last 10 contests while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.