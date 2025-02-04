Anfernee Simons News: Records double-double in win

Simons supplied 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.

Although Simons' numbers carry some variance, he's been a mainstay for the Trail Blazers throughout their ups and downs this season. The spotlight will be on Simons and Jerami Grant Thursday, as both players have been mentioned frequently in trade talks and could go elsewhere by the deadline.