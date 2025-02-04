Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons News: Records double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Simons supplied 13 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.

Although Simons' numbers carry some variance, he's been a mainstay for the Trail Blazers throughout their ups and downs this season. The spotlight will be on Simons and Jerami Grant Thursday, as both players have been mentioned frequently in trade talks and could go elsewhere by the deadline.

Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now