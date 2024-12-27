Anfernee Simons News: Rough outing in win

Simons totaled eight points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 victory over the Jazz.

For the seventh time this season, Simons failed to hit double digits in the scoring column. Although Simons has scored 20 or more points 12 times this season and 25 or more seven times, the talented 25-year-old guard has been anything but consistent with his scoring, with no telling what he'll produce from night to night.