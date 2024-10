Simons logged 27 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 victory over New Orleans.

Simons led the Trail Blazers with six dimes Sunday and he was the second-leading scorer for Portland behind Jerami Grant (28). Through the first three games of the regular season, Simons is averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.