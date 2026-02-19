Anfernee Simons headshot

Anfernee Simons News: Scores team-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Simons provided 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 loss to the Raptors.

Simons recorded a team-high 20 points, tallying at least 20 points for the third time in five games since arriving in Chicago. While he has been able to get back to doing what he does best, his peripheral production remains largely underwhelming. Jaden Ivey was seemingly a healthy DNP-CD Thursday, a fate that could certainly befall Simons at some point in the near future. He is worth rostering in most leagues, although managers should be prepared for some unpredictable shifts in playing time.

