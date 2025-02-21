Anfernee Simons News: Shooting woes in defeat

Simons supplied eight points (3-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), ]seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers.

Simons led the Trail Blazers in assists Thursday, though he couldn't find his rhythm from the field, failing to hit a three-pointer for just the sixth time this year. The 25-year-old snapped a seven-game streak reaching the double-digit mark in points, and he has struggled a bit with efficiency of late. Over his last 10 outings, Simons has averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists across 32.9 minutes per game. He has shot 41.9 percent from the field in that 10-game span.