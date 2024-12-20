Anfernee Simons News: Sinks buzzer-beater for the win

Simons finished with 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 victory over the Nuggets.

Simons drove past Russell Westbrook and made a layup with one second remaining, sealing the victory and ending the Trail Blazers' six-game skid. While Portland has struggled with injuries, Simons has been a steady presence in the starting lineup, missing only three of 24 games this season. He's in the midst of an excellent three-game run, averaging 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.