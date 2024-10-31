Anfernee Simons News: Spurs rally in narrow win

Simons closed Wednesday's 106-105 victory over the Clippers with 25 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes.

Simons started to get hot in the third quarter, and narrowed the gap with an excellent final stanza. The Clippers went ice-cold offensively and Simons took advantage, sinking the go-ahead layup to seal the win. Although the team is 2-3, Simons has put together five solid performances, and the team looks much-improved thanks to his output