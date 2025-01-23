Anfernee Simons News: Strong from deep as leading scorer

Simons supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 win over the Magic.

Simons led the way for Portland offensively in Thursday's contest, connecting on a team-high mark from three while leading all players in scoring. Simons has connected on three or more threes in three straight contests, tallying at least 20 points in two consecutive outings. He has now recorded at least 20 points and three threes in 20 appearances this season.